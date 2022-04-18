CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 197,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.