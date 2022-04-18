Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.72. Casa Systems shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 985,872 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $554.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

