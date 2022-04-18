Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,103.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $840.86.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.