Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,103.00 at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $840.86.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

