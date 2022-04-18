Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after buying an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.39. 173,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,369. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

