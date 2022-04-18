Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,010,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

