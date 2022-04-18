Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.92. 14,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $100.14.

