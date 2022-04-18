Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,165 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 2,513,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,499,191. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

