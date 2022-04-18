Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,174 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

ROUS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

