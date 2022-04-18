Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Natixis increased its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.93. 168,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,099. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

