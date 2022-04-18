Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $367.70 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

