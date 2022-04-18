Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 89 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.80. 3,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

