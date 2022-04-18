Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 345 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.21. 33,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,638. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

