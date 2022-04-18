Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 580,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

