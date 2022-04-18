Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.71. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,486. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

