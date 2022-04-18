Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,033 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,974,000 after buying an additional 92,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. 7,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,125. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91.

