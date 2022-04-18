Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $269,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $607.57. 32,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,309. The company has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.63.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

