Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

AM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.27. 85,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.