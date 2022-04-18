Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. 200,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $64.15.

