Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,788,000. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,512. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

