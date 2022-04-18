Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. 2,029,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,882,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

