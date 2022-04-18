Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $123.38. 162,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,966. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

