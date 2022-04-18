Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 457,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 11,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

