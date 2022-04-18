Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,175,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 903,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 298,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,283. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59.

