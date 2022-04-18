Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. 17,240,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.