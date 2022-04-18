Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 324 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $18.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $573.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,030. The firm has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

