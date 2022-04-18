Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.