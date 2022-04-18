Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.07

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 5263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

