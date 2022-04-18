CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.11 or 0.07420134 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,380.77 or 0.99965658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048748 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

