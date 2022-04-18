Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.39. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 1,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.