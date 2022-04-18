BTIG Research Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $278.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

SYK opened at $261.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.06. Stryker has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

