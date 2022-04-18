Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,772. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.