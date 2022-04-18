Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.