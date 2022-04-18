Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) PT at $32.00

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

WKME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 1,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,815. WalkMe has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

