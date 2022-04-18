Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $159.87

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. 3,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,551. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.