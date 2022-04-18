Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $62.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.