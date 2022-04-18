Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $271.70

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

