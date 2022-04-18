Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 690.43

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690.43 ($9.00).

LRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.18) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,156.06). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.50), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($563,589.09).

LRE opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 497.87. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 725 ($9.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.78%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

