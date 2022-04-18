Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $80.13

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.38. 465,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,363. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

