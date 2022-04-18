Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $80.13

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KRC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.38. 465,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,363. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.
About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
