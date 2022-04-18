Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $30.80

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.02 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

