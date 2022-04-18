Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) PT at C$2.24

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

HEXO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$263.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

