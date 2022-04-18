Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price at $209.86

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of EHMEF stock remained flat at $$100.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. goeasy has a 1 year low of $94.98 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

