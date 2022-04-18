Brokerages Set Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) PT at $116.00

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $2,387,016.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $124.51. 14,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.