Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Target Price at $28.80

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38. ChampionX has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 3.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.