Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $39.43

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

