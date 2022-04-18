Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $150.00

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.74. 521,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

