Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PCB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,471. The stock has a market cap of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last three months. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

