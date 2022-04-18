Brokerages Expect Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electromed.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Electromed in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ELMD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 million, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

