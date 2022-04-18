Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.97. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 12,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,672. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

