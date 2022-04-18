Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

