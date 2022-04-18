Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,279. FOX has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $130,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.